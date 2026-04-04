On Friday, former White House official Anthony Scaramucci defended Pam Bondi after her abrupt dismissal, arguing that satisfying President Donald Trump is nearly impossible.

Scaramucci Says Bondi Met Expectations — But Still Fell Short

Scaramucci pushed back against criticism of Bondi, saying she carried out her role as attorney general as expected.

In a post on X, he said she "went after his [Trump's] adversaries," "spoke to an audience of one," and ultimately "redacted and delivered."

Despite that, he argued, "It was never enough. It is never enough for Donald Trump."

Donald Trump ‘Cannot Be Satisfied'

Framing Bondi's firing as part of a broader pattern, Scaramucci described Trump as someone difficult to please, even for loyal allies.

He noted that working under Trump requires exceeding already high expectations, recalling advice he once received during his own fallout with the president.

"He's going to light you up tonight. You have to go 13/10," Scaramucci recalled, illustrating the pressure to overperform.

Summing up Bondi's tenure, he added she lasted "a long time in a very difficult environment trying to satisfy a man who cannot be satisfied."

Nicknamed "The Mooch," Scaramucci served just 11 days as White House communications director during Trump's first term—an unusually short tenure that even inspired the slang term "a Scaramucci."

Bondi Ouster Follows DOJ Frustrations

Bondi's removal comes amid reports that Trump was unhappy with her handling of Justice Department matters, including files related to Jeffrey Epstein and unsuccessful efforts to prosecute political opponents.

While Trump publicly praised Bondi's performance, he appointed Todd Blanche as acting attorney general and is reportedly considering Lee Zeldin as a permanent replacement.

Bondi said she will assist in the transition before moving to a private-sector role.

Prediction markets now indicate rising odds that FBI Director Kash Patel could exit the Trump administration this year.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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