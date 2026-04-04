On Friday, Iran shot down a U.S. F-15E fighter jet less than 48 hours after President Donald Trump declared Tehran's military had been "beaten and completely decimated."

Iran Downs US F-15E, Damages Aircraft In Escalating Conflict

U.S. forces launched a high-risk rescue mission for two service members; one has been recovered, while the other remains missing, NBC News reported.

Additional clashes saw Iranian forces strike two Black Hawk helicopters involved in the operation, while an A-10 attack aircraft pilot safely ejected over neighboring airspace.

The developments represent one of the most serious setbacks for U.S. forces in decades, the report said.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Iran Retains Missile, Drone Capabilities Despite US Bombing

Despite ongoing U.S. airstrikes, Iran continues to demonstrate substantial military capability.

Officials say roughly half of its ballistic missile launchers remain intact, alongside thousands of one-way attack drones and underground stockpiles.

Since Trump's address earlier this week, Iran has launched dozens of ballistic missiles and more than 150 drones targeting U.S. positions and allies across the region. It also retains the ability to threaten critical shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

White House Narrative Faces Scrutiny As War Intensifies

The incident challenges the administration's assertion of air dominance, as previously outlined by the White House. Analysts warn Iran's ability to sustain attacks suggests a prolonged conflict.

Meanwhile, U.S. allies have shown reluctance to deepen involvement, with several NATO members limiting access to bases and airspace.

As the war enters its second month, the gap between Washington's messaging and battlefield developments appears to be widening.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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