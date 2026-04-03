Trump's 2027 Budget Proposes $1.5 Trillion Defense Spending, 10% Domestic Cuts— Here's What To Know

President Donald Trump has proposed a fiscal 2027 budget that would raise defense spending by some 44% while cutting non-defense discretionary programmes by 10%, according to a White House budget document released on Friday.

The proposed surge in defense spending to $1.5 trillion, up from about $1 trillion in 2026, “would ensure that the United States continues to maintain the world's most powerful and capable military,” Budget Director Russell Vought wrote.

“President Trump promised to reinvest in America's national security infrastructure, to make sure our Nation is safe in a dangerous world.”

Domestic Cuts Across Sectors

The budget calls for a roughly $500 billion increase in military spending from current levels, which the administration plans to offset through broad reductions across domestic spending.

Programmes covering housing, agriculture, healthcare and environmental initiatives face cuts, alongside efforts to roll back more than $15 billion in funding tied to infrastructure and renewable energy.

There are also big cuts proposed to many ​major federal departments, including a 19% ⁠decrease for the U.S. Agriculture Department, a 12.5% cut for the U.S. Health Department and a 52% cut for the Environmental Protection Agency.

The budget proposes increased funding for immigration enforcement, including detention capacity, as well as a 13% boost for the Justice Department focused on violent crime.

Additional allocations include funding for aviation safety improvements and a $10 billion programme for construction and infrastructure projects in Washington, D.C.

Fiscal Backdrop And Congressional Test

The proposal comes against a backdrop of widening deficits and a national debt exceeding $39 trillion, with policymakers under pressure to balance spending priorities.

If enacted, total federal spending would reach $2.2 trillion in 2027, compared with the roughly $1.8 trillion spent for the current fiscal year.

"Fiscal futility is ending,” Vought wrote, adding, “Our ​fiscal ship has turned to face in the right direction.”

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