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Mark zuckerberg speaks at georgetown university in washington, dc. Taken on Sep-19-25
April 3, 2026 8:14 AM 3 min read

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk Being Taxed Less Than An 'Average Nurse'? Jayapal, Elizabeth Warren Say Not Anymore

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) criticized the tax rates of billionaires and expressed dissatisfaction with the current tax system. 

Jayapal, along with Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), plans to reintroduce the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act to rectify this situation.

The proposed legislation, also supported by Rep. Brendan F. Boyle and over 40 other lawmakers, would apply a 2% annual tax and 1% surcharge (total 3% annual tax) to fortunes above $50 million. The Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act aims to reduce inequality by requiring the richest 0.15% of U.S. households, about 260,000, to pay more taxes, helping level the playing field and narrow the racial wealth gap.

According to a new analysis, the bill could generate $6.2 trillion in revenue over the next decade, more than double the score of the bill when it was first introduced five years ago.

This revenue could fund investments like universal child care, free community college, Medicare expansion, and more — without raising taxes on 99.85% of American households.

Wealth Tax Push Gains Momentum

Meanwhile, earlier in March, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) introduced the Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act, proposing a 5% wealth tax on U.S. billionaires, which could fund $3,000 payments to millions of Americans. The plan targets about 938 billionaires as part of efforts to reduce inequality.

Jamie Dimon Differs

Dimon also warned of a growing migration from high-cost states like California and New York to places such as Nevada and Florida, saying the trend is hurting major cities.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock

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