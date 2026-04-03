U.S. Rep.Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) is introducing legislation to restore thousands of jobs at the Social Security Administration, arguing that mass federal layoffs ordered by the Trump administration have left constituents waiting hours for basic benefit assistance.

Service Collapse on the Ground

Stevens said the staffing cuts have created an untenable beneficiary-to-staff ratio. "Michiganders are waiting hours and hours to get answers to questions and access their benefits," she said Thursday in an Instagram post.

SSA’s own inspector general found roughly 25 million calls in fiscal 2025 ended without service, and callback waits far exceeded the headline figures the agency publicized.

Solvency Crisis Adds Urgency

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock