Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with fresh updates from the U.S.–Israel–Iran war.

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Friday at 9:40 AM ET, as the war that began on February 28 continues.

Trump Says US Could ‘Easily’ Open Hormuz

President Donald Trump indicated the U.S. could "easily" reopen the Strait of Hormuz and seize oil, marking a shift from his earlier position that other nations are responsible for the waterway.

Pope Leo XIV Urges Diplomacy in Mideast

Pope Leo XIV urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to prioritize diplomacy and reopen all channels for achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, reported Al Jazeera.

First Major EU And Japanese Ship Transits Hormuz

The CMA CGM vessel Kribi, broadcasting “owner France,” successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz early Friday, marking the first major European shipping transit since Iranian attacks began in March, which had sharply limited crossings, reported France 24.

In another report by Reuters, A Japanese LNG tanker, co-owned by Mitsui OSK Lines, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz—the first Japanese vessel to do so since the war began.

Trump On Israel: ‘They’ll Stop When I Stop’

With elections approaching, Benjamin Netanyahu has limited flexibility without backing from Trump, an Israeli official told TIME. Trump told the publication that Israel follows his lead, saying they would halt actions when he decides—unless provoked. “They’ll stop when I stop,” Trump said.

Iran Hits Gulf Utilities

Iran struck a power and desalination plant in Kuwait, causing material damage but no casualties. On the same day, missile interception debris damaged a gas facility in Abu Dhabi, raising concerns over attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Gulf, reported CNN.

Iran Allows South African Vessels Through Hormuz

EU Braces For ‘Long-Lasting’ Energy Shock

Expert Casts Doubt Over Iran’s F-35 Attack Claim

Iranian state media claimed it shot down an F-35, but the limited wreckage shown appears inconsistent. Visible markings instead suggest the debris belongs to an F-15 fighter jet, Peter Layton, a fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute and former Royal Australian Air Force officer, told CNN.

Trump’s New Targets In Iran

President Donald Trump, late Thursday, stated the U.S. military "hasn't even started destroying what's left in Iran," promising attacks on bridges and electric power plants following Thursday's airstrike on a Tehran-Karaj highway bridge that caused injuries and damage.

The UN Security Council is set to vote today on a Bahrain-drafted resolution to secure shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, authorizing defensive military action. China has opposed the measure, warning it could escalate conflict.

IRGC Claims Oracle UAE Data Center Attack, Dubai Denies

US Army Chief Randy George Retires



The Pentagon confirmed that General Randy George is stepping down immediately. Appointed in 2023, the West Point graduate and Iraq/Afghanistan veteran retires after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly sought his removal.

Australia Condemns Iran Strait Blockade

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong criticized Iran for blocking the Strait of Hormuz, calling it harmful to global communities, especially the vulnerable. She highlighted diplomatic efforts discussed in a 40-nation virtual meeting to restore safe access.

US Rejects IGRC Claims Of Second F-35 Downed



The IGRC said it shot down a second U.S. F-35 over central Iran, describing the jet as "completely destroyed." No information on the pilot was available. Australian FM Penny Wong emphasized diplomatic efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz safe.



US Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied the claims, stating that all U.S. fighter aircraft are accounted for.

Iran Eyes Strait Monitoring With Oman

Iran proposes joint monitoring of the Strait of Hormuz with Oman to ensure safer passage amid shipping disruptions and rising transit fees, reported Fox News, citing state-run news agency IRNA.

Image Credit: JIM RASSOL/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn



