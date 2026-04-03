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Wall Street Grows More Optimistic About 2026
April 3, 2026 2:15 AM 2 min read

Iranian Leader Tracked The Money Behind US-Iran War Policy — Then Asks If He Should Expose The Wall Street Players

Iran’s Speaker of the Parliament, on late Thursday, took to X to threaten a targeted exposure of American financiers, asking the public whether he should reveal Wall Street insiders he says are allegedly manipulating U.S. policy against Tehran.

Following The Money

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's Parliament Speaker, said Tehran has uncovered a coordinated financial campaign aimed at dictating America’s military posture.

“We followed the money,” Ghalibaf declared in his post. He alleged that just last week, “a handful of bankers and hedge funds met, decided to hold Washington’s Iran war policy hostage, then launched a campaign.” Concluding the explosive accusation, he posed a direct and menacing question to the internet: “Name names?”

The Viral Poll Options

Rather than releasing the purported intelligence through official state media channels or diplomatic backchannels, the Iranian official attached an interactive three-option poll to his post on X.

Users were given the choice to vote “Yes,” “Nah,” or select a highly specific third option: “Ackman here: Invite lost?”

This final choice serves as a provocative taunt seemingly aimed at prominent American billionaire and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, sarcastically suggesting the investor was left out of the alleged clandestine gathering. By late April 2, the post had already accumulated over 420,000 views.

The incident marks a stark departure from traditional statecraft and an unprecedented escalation in digital rhetoric from Tehran.

War Escalation Sends Oil Prices Soaring

At the last check, the Brent Crude futures were 7.99% higher at $109.24, and WTI was 0.40% lower at $111.54.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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