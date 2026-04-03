Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has delivered sharp criticism of President Donald Trump, accusing him of hurting average Americans as the war with Iran is set to enter day 35.

Donald Trump’s War

On Thursday, Schumer shared his criticism of Trump on X, quoting a post that said physical oil prices were at their highest levels since 2008. “Thanks to Donald Trump's war, crude oil has now hit its highest price since 2008,” Schumer said.

He then added that the Trump administration’s “lack of planning and vision” was hurting the American people on the frontlines of the war as well as at the gas stations. Schumer then went on to say that despite everything, “he doesn't care at all.”

Criticism Of The War

According to data from Airlines For America, the cost of jet fuel on Thursday was at $4.88/gallon. For reference, the price of jet fuel on Wednesday, April 1st, was at $4.56/gallon, illustrating a 30-cent increase in price within a day.

The War In Iran

As the war progresses, the U.S. has said that it struck a key bridge linking Tehran with the city of Karaj in a joint operation with Israel, which resulted in multiple injuries. The bridge had been described as the Middle East’s highest bridge.

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