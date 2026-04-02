Trump Fires Pam Bondi: From 'Dow Over 50,000' To 'You're Fired'

President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday.

Her now‑infamous comment that "the Dow is over 50,000 dollars" has aged as badly as the market tape she pointed to back in February.

DIA shares are moving. See the chart and price action here.

Dow Since The ‘Over 50,000' Boast

Bondi made her "Dow is over 50,000" remark during a contentious February 11 House Judiciary hearing, using record stock prices to swat away questions about the Jeffrey Epstein files and uncharged accomplices.

At that point, the Dow had only recently notched its first historic close above 50,000 and was still hovering near record territory.

Since then, the index has tumbled.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down about 7.2% from its Feb. 11, 2026 close of 50,121.41 to the April 2, 2026 close at 46,504.67, wiping out a meaningful chunk of the "booming" gains Bondi had held up in front of Congress.

The chart below shows the one-month performance of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , tracking the Dow Jones Industrial Average:

Bondi cited the Dow Jones crossing 50,000 as proof that President Trump is delivering historic economic success and that should be the focus instead of investigations like the Epstein files.

Critics online have countered that her talking point has aged poorly, noting that a series of Trump policy moves and tariff threats may have helped knock the Dow back from its highs.

One Reddit post summed up the frustration: "Pam Bondi said we should not be talking about Epstein because the Dow was over 50k only for a series of Trump choices to drive it back down again."

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