Trump Approval Rating Gets Hit Over Handling Of Energy: Voters Say Gas Prices Should Be A Priority

President Trump's Approval Rating Underwater

A weekly Morning Consult poll shows Trump with an approval rating of 43% and a disapproval rating of 54%, in line with the previous week.

The 11-point net approval rating is one of the widest deficits in Trump's second presidential term, according to Morning Consult. Trump's net approval rating is down seven points since the strikes on Iran began.

While some voters may disapprove of the attack on Iran, it is likely the resulting higher oil prices and impact on Americans at home that is hurting Trump's rating since the Middle East tension increased.

Asked what the president’s top priorities should be, reducing energy prices was the third-leading vote-getter at 64%. While this is a top priority for voters, only 42% of those polled believe it is a top priority for the president.

The 64% who said energy prices need to be a top priority was up 5 points from the previous week.

The poll also has voters share their approval and disapproval of individual categories for Trump.

For the energy category, Trump has an approval rating of 44% and a disapproval rating of 47%. This -3 net approval rating for energy is a substantial change during Trump's second term. The president started his second term with a +16 net approval for the energy category.

Economy Approval Remains Weak

In the latest poll, Trump scored a 42% approval for his handling of the economy, while 52% of voters disapprove of his handling of the economy.

Lowering costs was ranked as the item that should be the top priority for the president, while only 47% believe it is.

Health care affordability ranked second as the item that should be a top priority, with 70% of the vote. Only 45% believe it is a top priority for the president.

The net economic buzz was -36 points for the week, calculated as the percentage of people who said they heard something positive about the economy minus the percentage who said they heard something negative.

This marked the worst net economic buzz rating in the history of Morning Consult’s tracker.

Stock Market Up Slightly

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) ended Thursday up slightly, 0.09% to $655.83. The ETF was up 2.1% over the last five trading days, but remains down 4.0% year-to-date in 2026.

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