Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has firmly stated that the Senate will not vote to leave NATO, despite President Donald Trump‘s recent contemplation of withdrawal.

Schumer took to X on Wednesday and highlighted that State Secretary Marco Rubio sponsored a bill in 2023 that requires a two-thirds vote of the Senate for the U.S. to withdraw from NATO.

“Thank you to @SecRubio for sponsoring the bill in 2023 requiring a two-thirds vote of the Senate to make sure clueless presidents couldn't act on a whim,” wrote Schumer.

This move was made to ensure that the decision to leave the alliance would not be made impulsively by any president.

The Democratic leader also highlighted a 2023 post by Rubio, then a senator, in which he celebrated the bill's passage.

NATO Tensions Rise, Exit Unlikely

However, markets and prediction odds suggest that a full U.S. withdrawal by 2027 is still a low-probability risk.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is set to visit Washington next week for a previously scheduled trip, confirmed by the alliance and White House officials.

In December, analysts at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said that the president's push for higher European defense spending is accelerating a shift toward regional production and greater procurement independence—particularly in Northeastern Europe's expanding defense-industrial hubs—potentially impacting major U.S. military contractors.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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