Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) criticized the growing wealth gap, urging the government to focus on the rising costs that are burdening working families.

Kelly Urges Relief On Gas, Groceries, Housing

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Kelly highlighted the stark contrast between the wealthy and ordinary families.

He said, "While the rich buy more speedboats and mansions, working Americans are struggling to pay the bills."

He called for policies that address the rising costs of essentials, adding, "It's time to refocus our government on what really matters."

Kelly added, "lowering the costs of gas, groceries, housing and everything else that's making it hard for working families to get ahead."

Rising Costs Hit Americans, Leaders Criticize Policy

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) slammed President Donald Trump over the war with Iran, noting that "Gas, food, and airfare prices are soaring," and troop casualties were rising, while pointing out ongoing sanctions relief for Russia and Iran.

Earlier, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) warned that fuel costs had surged, halting oil traffic at the Strait of Hormuz and driving up prices for trucking, airline tickets, and food.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged Americans to use their political influence to make life more affordable.

He highlighted rising grocery bills, childcare, housing costs, wages, and union access, and stressed that political choices determined whether daily life was manageable or overwhelming.

He criticized the focus on political spectacle over substantive solutions, advocating for policies that ensure one job is enough to live well in America.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman argued that Trump's policies had made America less affordable, directly contradicting his economic promises.

Krugman said, "Yeah, that's going badly," noting that tariffs were driving up the cost of imported goods and fueling inflation.

He also linked strict immigration policies to rising grocery prices, explaining that deportations reduced the workforce that picks crops.

Krugman criticized Trump's economic approach as lacking a real plan, warning that most policies were likely to push prices even higher.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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