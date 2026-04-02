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Stellantis Logo On Sign
April 2, 2026 5:37 AM 3 min read

Doug Ford Opposes Stellantis Deal With Tesla Rival Leapmotor To Manufacture In Canada's Ontario: 'Dead Against It'

‘Dead Against It,’ Says Doug Ford

“If they're bringing kits over made in China, all that does is undermine every single auto worker we have in Ontario,” he said, adding that he was “dead against it.”

The move has also seen opposition from labor union Unifor, which represents workers at the Brampton facility, the report said. Unifor expressed concern about knockdown kits being used, which the union says would only employ some workers at the facility.

He also touted a rule that would enable companies to import vehicles of an equal Canadian dollar value from the U.S. or Mexico for every vehicle produced within the country.

Trump Ambassador Decries Chinese EVs

Trump had also criticized the deal heavily, calling it one of the worst deals of all time. He had also threatened to impose over 100% tariffs on Canada if any agreement between Ottawa and Beijing were to happen.

Palantir-Stellantis Deal, Parking Tickets For Employees

Stellantis also signed a new five-year deal with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) to advance data and artificial intelligence capabilities across the automaker’s various operations.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Stellantis offers poor Momentum

Price Action: STLA surged 4.80% to $7.43 at market close on Wednesday, gaining 5.78% further to $7.50 during pre-market trading.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: rikstock / Shutterstock.com

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