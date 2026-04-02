Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Thursday at 9.15 AM ET, as the war that began on February 28 continues.

Iran Arrests Five Over ‘Hostile' Links

Iranian authorities have arrested five individuals in Zanjan province, accusing them of links to "hostile" networks and acting as agents for enemy interests. The arrests come amid ongoing warnings against cooperation with U.S. or Israeli entities, reported Al Jazeera.

EU, China Stress Hormuz Shipping Safety

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas discussed global economic and energy security concerns with China's foreign minister Wang Yi, stressing the urgent need to restore safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian attacks disrupting shipping. They also touched on EU-China relations.

Pakistan Ports Emerge As An Alternative

Amid disruptions to Gulf shipping, Pakistan's Karachi and Gwadar ports have gained transshipment traffic, setting new records in cargo handling. Minister for Pakistan Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, told Al Jazeera that the country is managing multiple types of cargo as countries need alternatives to disrupted Gulf hubs.

Airstrikes Hit Iran's Tallest Bridge Near Tehran

A major highway bridge linking Tehran to the city of Karaj, described as the Middle East's highest bridge, was struck in a U.S.‑Israeli air attack, injuring multiple people and damaging infrastructure, as part of broader strikes on sites around Karaj, reported Al Jazeera.

US Says Iran Forces ‘Largely’ Destroyed

CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper stated that after five weeks of operations in Iran, U.S. forces have significantly degraded Iran's military, with its navy grounded, aircraft inactive, and air and missile defenses largely destroyed. Officials say these operations have ‘largely destroyed’ Iran's military capabilities.

Iran Assures Safe Passage For Philippines Ships

Iran has assured the Philippines that its ships and seafarers will be allowed safe and uninterrupted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, following talks between Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

IDF Hits IRGC Sites, Mobile Units Targeted

The IDF said it struck an IRGC base near Tehran, including a mobile command post with commanders inside. It also targeted a ballistic missile storage site near Tabriz, noting Iran has shifted to mobile command units after repeated strikes on fixed centers.

Russia Offers Help To Ease Iran Conflict

Russia has expressed willingness to help de-escalate the Iran conflict, with President Vladimir Putin maintaining active contact with regional leaders. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is ready to assist in shifting the situation toward a peaceful resolution if needed, reported Al Jazeera.

EU-UK Discuss Hormuz, Security Risks

EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen said she held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on rising tensions in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz crisis. Iran's actions were flagged as a threat to global economic stability, with both sides agreeing to work with partners to restore safe navigation. The discussion also covered the upcoming EU-UK summit.

US Embassy In Iraq Warns of Militia Threat

The US embassy in Iraq has warned that Iran-aligned militias may carry out attacks in central Baghdad within 24–48 hours, targeting Americans, Iraqi institutions, and infrastructure. The alert follows a recent kidnapping of a US journalist in the city.

Iran, Hezbollah Strike Israel During Passover

Large Explosions Rock Area Near Isfahan

Geolocated videos from near Baharestan, 13 miles south of Isfahan, showed large explosions, bright orange flashes, flaming debris, and rising smoke columns, indicating significant blasts in the area, reported CNN on Wednesday.

Ex-Iran FM Wounded, Wife Killed

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi was seriously injured, and his wife was killed, in a reported joint U.S.-Israeli strike on his Tehran home. Kharazi, a moderate politician and adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been hospitalized, reported Fox News, citing Iranian media.

Australia Urges De-escalation on Iran War

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese questioned the need for further action if Trump believes the war objectives have been met, warning that prolonging the war would impact the global economy, reported Al Jazeera, citing local reporters of the National Press Club in Canberra. “It is not clear what more needs to be achieved – or what the endpoint looks like," Albanese said.

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