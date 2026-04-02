Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian directly addressed the American public, calling on citizens to question media portrayals of Iran and the role of U.S. and Israeli policies in escalating regional tensions.

Iran Accuses US And Israel Of Escalating Tensions

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Pezeshkian framed Iran as a historically peaceful nation targeted by foreign powers.

"Iran—by this very name, character, and identity—is one of the oldest continuous civilizations in human history…Even after enduring occupation, invasion, and sustained pressure from global powers…Iran has never initiated a war," he wrote.

Pezeshkian criticized U.S. military presence in the region, calling it a source of threat rather than a deterrent.

"Recent American aggressions launched from these very bases have demonstrated how threatening such a military presence truly is," he said.

He also cited the 1953 CIA-backed coup, U.S. support for Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war, and decades of sanctions as sources of deep distrust among Iranians.

The lawmaker accused Israel of manipulating U.S. policy.

"Is it not also the case that America has entered this aggression as a proxy for Israel…shifting the burden of its delusions onto Iran, the region, and the United States itself in?"

Pezeshkian asked, urging Americans to distinguish between governments and their peoples.

US-Iran Tensions Escalate Amid Threats And Accusations

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi accused U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth of exploiting the conflict for profit and calling it a "war of choice" imposed on both nations.

President Donald Trump warned Iran that the U.S. could strike key infrastructure, including electric plants, oil wells, and desalination facilities, if negotiations failed or the Strait of Hormuz remained closed.

He said such action could occur within two to three weeks, but added that "discussions are ongoing," leaving room for diplomacy.

Last month, Araghchi also blamed Trump for undermining de-escalation efforts, warned Tehran was ready for confrontation, and accused a small group of "Israel Firsters" in Washington of pushing the U.S. toward conflict.

He claimed Trump's policies had already cost the U.S. military about $100 billion, noting prior intelligence had concluded a war with Iran would likely fail.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



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