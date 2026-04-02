Gavin Newsom Says Americans 'Paying The Price' For Trump's Iran War: 'Gas, Food And Air Fares…'

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has criticized President Donald Trump amid the war with Iran, sharing that it has greatly impacted everyday life in the U.S.

Americans Paying The Price

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, the Governor slammed Trump amid escalating tensions with Iran. “Gas, food, and airfare prices are soaring,” he said, adding that casualties among American troops were also on the rise as the war continues.

“Russia and Iran are getting sanction relief,” Newsom said, referring to the easing of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. “Donald Trump launched his war with Iran with no plan and Americans are paying the price,” Newsom said in the post.

Trump Is Lying

Following Trump’s speech amid the war, Newsom quoted a video on X, accusing the administration of “lying about their war with Iran since day one.” Newsom also slammed Trump’s claims about the gas prices coming down in the U.S. “Gas prices will come down? They’re skyrocketing because of this war,” he said. Newsom then questioned how the American people could “ever trust what this administration is saying?”

According to data from the American Automobile Association, the average national price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was at $4.064 at the pump, while gas prices per gallon in California, Washington and Hawaii ranged at $5.892, $5.359 and $5.462, respectively.

Oil prices, too, surged following Trump’s address, with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) costing over $104/barrel while the Brent Crude Oil breached the $106/barrel mark.

Trump Threatens Iran’s Energy Facilities

Trump was delivered with heavy criticism from former Vice President Kamala Harris as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), who said that the human cost of the war was “unconscionable.”

Gavin Newsom Reigntes TACO Criticism

Newsom, on Tuesday, reignited the TACO criticism aimed at the President following news that the U.S. would reportedly be pulling out of the war without reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Trump subsequently denied in a post on the social media platform Truth Social.

TACO or Trump Always Chickens Out was popularized last year as the President used the threat of tariffs against countries the U.S. was negotiating with, only to then delay the said tariffs, leading to further negotiations.

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