President Donald Trump praised NASA's Artemis II mission as a symbol of American strength, linking the planned return of astronauts to deep space with broader claims of U.S. global leadership.

Trump Touts US Dominance In Space

On Wednesday, in a post on Truth Social, Trump celebrated the Artemis II mission, describing it as a historic milestone that demonstrates U.S. technological power and global leadership.

"Tonight at 6:24 P.M. EST, for the first time in over 50 YEARS, America is going back to the Moon!" Trump wrote.

He called Artemis II "among the most powerful rockets ever built" and said it would send "Brave Astronauts farther into Deep Space than any human has EVER gone."

He framed the mission as evidence of broader national strength, adding, "We are WINNING, in Space, on Earth, and everywhere in between — Economically, Militarily, and now, BEYOND THE STARS."

Trump also praised NASA and the astronauts, stating, "America doesn't just compete, we DOMINATE, and the whole World is watching."

Artemis II is part of NASA's Artemis program aimed at returning astronauts to the Moon and advancing long-term deep space exploration goals.

Leaders Praise Artemis II Launch, Celebrate America's Return To The Moon

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) congratulated NASA, saying, "To the more than 500 companies and 16,000 people representing California… you make California and the nation proud."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the mission "incredible, a true example of American excellence" and urged Americans to support the astronauts and NASA workers.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said, "The crew of Artemis II is making our country proud. This is just the start of a new era of Moon missions."

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) added, "Congratulations to the Artemis II crew and the NASA team… The sky's the limit for America's Golden Age under President Trump's leadership."

Eric Trump expressed pride in America's return to the Moon aboard Artemis II, calling it "the most powerful manned rocket ever launched," congratulated astronaut Rok Isaacman and the NASA team, and wished them "Godspeed."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Mason Lawrence