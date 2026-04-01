President Donald Trump's net approval rating fell to a new low in a YouGov/The Economist poll published this week, with the slide driven in part by softer support from some of his own voters as the administration faces mounting political and economic strains.

Poll Hits New Low For Trump

The March 27-30 survey, which included 1,679 respondents, found 35% of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the presidency and 58% disapprove, for a net approval rating of -23 points, the worst reading YouGov and The Economist have recorded for him across either of his terms.

The new mark extends a steady deterioration. The same polling series had Trump at net -18 last week, net -19 the week before that and net -15 a week earlier, according to the survey summary cited in this week's release.

Numbers Near His Worst-Ever

The new figure also compares unfavorably with Trump's net -11 at this point in his first term and Joe Biden's net -6 at the same stage of his presidency. Biden's worst net rating in the series was also -23, a level reached only twice and both times in his final year in office.

Trump's raw approval and disapproval numbers are also approaching his records. YouGov and The Economist have only once measured his approval lower than 35% and only once measured his disapproval above 58%, when it reached 59% in February 2026.

Base Erosion Deepens Political Trouble

The erosion appears to be coming from parts of Trump's base during a period marked by the Iran conflict, a partial government shutdown and a worsening market and economic outlook.

Older and younger voters both moved against him. Americans 65 and older gave Trump a net -17 rating, down from -10 last week and from -1 at the start of his second term. Voters under 30 rated him at net -40 this week, down from -25 last week.

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