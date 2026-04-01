On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave a televised White House address at 9 p.m. ET, offering an update on the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.

Trump Opens Address Praising NASA's Artemis II Launch

Trump began his about 20-minute national address by praising NASA for the successful launch of Artemis II, a 10-day mission set to travel around the moon.

"Let me begin by congratulating the team at NASA and our brave astronauts on the successful launch of Artemis II," he stated, adding, "It was quite something. It will be traveling further than any manned rocket has ever flown."

Trump Touts Decisive Wins In Iran War After One Month

Trump then said his administration had reached the one-month mark since launching "Operation Epic Fury" against Iran.

He said that in the four weeks since the campaign began, U.S. forces have achieved "swift, decisive" victories, describing Iran's naval forces as effectively destroyed and its air force severely weakened.

The president also said much of Iran's leadership had been eliminated and that command structures tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were being dismantled.

He added that Iran's ability to deploy missiles and drones had been sharply reduced, with weapons facilities and launch sites largely destroyed.

Even before Trump's speech commenced, the president attracted the ire of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who accused him of abandoning his key campaign pledges by attacking Iran. She said, "The human cost of this war is unconscionable."

Trump Says Iran War Not About Oil Amid Global Supply Shock

Trump said the U.S. military campaign against Iran is not driven by oil interests. He said that the country no longer depends on Middle Eastern energy and is instead acting to support its allies.

He added that the U.S. doesn't "need their oil" and has no obligation to remain in the region, but is choosing to do so for strategic reasons.

Notably, the conflict has severely disrupted global energy markets, with Iran effectively shutting down traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a key route for roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

Trump also told countries facing fuel shortages due to the Strait of Hormuz disruption to take matters into their own hands. He suggested they either purchase energy supplies from the U.S. or move to secure access themselves.

During the speech, WTI crude futures were at $100.28 per barrel.

Trump Blasts Obama Iran Deal, Defends War Strategy

Trump criticized the nuclear agreement negotiated under former President Barack Obama, calling it a mistake and saying he was proud to withdraw from it.

He also pointed to a June 2025 military operation, "Operation Midnight Hammer," targeting Iran's nuclear program, saying that the strikes "totally obliterated" key facilities and were unlike anything seen before.

The president used that argument to justify the current "Operation Epic Fury," saying Iran attempted to rebuild its nuclear efforts at a different location despite earlier U.S. strikes.

He added that Iran never abandoned its nuclear ambitions and was rapidly advancing its missile capabilities, stating the country was "on the doorstep" of developing a nuclear weapon.

Trump Warns Of Strikes On Power, Oil Sites If No Deal Reached

On Tuesday, speaking at the White House, Trump had said the U.S. could wrap up its military campaign against Iran within two to three weeks, adding that a withdrawal would not hinge on any agreement from Tehran.

However, during his speech on Wednesday, the president said that if no agreement is reached with Iran, the U.S. would launch strikes on the country's power infrastructure, targeting its electric generating plants with force.

He added that Washington could follow through on the threat within two to three weeks if talks fail, noting that Iranian oil facilities could also be targeted.

"We have not hit their oil, even though that's the easiest target of all. Because it would not give them even a small chance of survival or rebuilding, but we could hit and it would be gone," he said.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Trump said "discussions are ongoing," indicating that a diplomatic resolution remains possible

Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren Slam Trump's Iran War

Ahead of his address, former Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she is "watching what [Trump] does instead of listening to what he says."

Harris added that she would not be able to watch the speech herself, while criticizing Trump for leading the country into what she described as a war the American people "do not want."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also took to X and said Trump's approach to the Iran conflict runs counter to his campaign pledge to steer clear of foreign wars.

"His promises are now in tatters," Warren said, arguing that the administration has instead drawn the U.S. into a prolonged and dangerous conflict.

"The president should end this war today," she wrote.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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