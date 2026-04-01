Ahead of President Donald Trump's prime-time address on the Iran conflict at 9 pm ET on Wednesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accused him of abandoning key campaign pledges.

Warren Accuses Trump Of Breaking Core Campaign Promises

Warren said Trump's handling of the Iran conflict directly contradicts his pledge to avoid foreign wars and lower costs "on day one."

In a post on X, the Massachusetts Democrat said, "His promises are now in tatters," arguing that the administration has instead drawn the U.S. into a prolonged and dangerous conflict.

She called on Trump to immediately reverse course, urging, "The president should end this war today."

Human Cost Is Unconscionable: Warren

Warren also shared a piece she wrote for the Financial Times, highlighting the humanitarian toll of the conflict.

In the opinion piece published last month, she warned that the war has already led to the deaths of U.S. service members, injuries to hundreds more and thousands of civilian casualties across the region.

Millions, she said, have been forced from their homes. "The human cost of this war is unconscionable," Warren wrote.

Economic Risks Mount As Conflict Deepens

Beyond the human toll, Warren also highlighted growing economic risks tied to the conflict.

She warned that disruptions to global energy supplies — particularly through the Strait of Hormuz — could trigger sharp increases in oil prices and further strain an already fragile U.S. economy.

Pressure Builds Ahead Of Trump's Address

Ahead of the speech, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an open letter to Americans, describing the conflict as an "occupation and invasion" of his country, BBC reported.

He also stressed that Iran holds no hostility toward ordinary people in the U.S., Europe or Gulf Arab nations.

Earlier, speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. could wind down its military campaign within two or three weeks, adding that a withdrawal would not require Iran to agree to any conditions.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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