Trump Says He Is 'Strongly Considering' Leaving 'Paper Tiger' NATO— 'Beyond Reconsideration'

President Donald Trump is considering withdrawing from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) amid the alliance’s refusal to support the U.S. in its ongoing conflict with Iran.

In an interview with The Telegraph published on Wednesday, Trump questioned Europe’s reliability as a defence partner.

“I am strongly considering pulling out of NATO,” the president told the publication.

When asked about the possibility of the U.S. reconsidering its NATO membership post-conflict, Trump responded, “Oh yes, I would say [it's] beyond reconsideration. I was never swayed by NATO. I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too, by the way.”

Trump also criticized the U.K., particularly Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, for not participating in the war against Iran. He suggested that the Royal Navy was not fit for the task, stating, “You don't even have a navy. You're too old and had aircraft carriers that didn't work.”

The president criticized one-sided support. “Ukraine wasn't our problem. It was a test, and we were there for them,” Trump said, adding that America did not receive the same support in return.

Rubio Echoes Trump On NATO

He warns that in such a scenario, the alliance becomes one-sided, benefiting Europe without reciprocating when the U.S. needs access or support. “We're going to have to re-examine the value of NATO and that Alliance for our country,” said Rubio

Trump Slams Allies

In March, Trump had urged other nations to join the war and help open the Strait of Hormuz. However, the lack of international support led to a shift in the president’s stance. He also slammed France, Spain and the UK for not opening their air bases for the U.S. jets.

NATO allies have been hesitant to intervene and reopen the water passage, which Iran has partially shut off for weeks. The disruption is impacting roughly 20% of global oil flows and driving up energy prices.

On Tuesday, Trump on Truth Social, asked countries affected by the fuel crisis due to Hormuz closure to “build some courage and get their own oil.

Starmer Affirms Support For NATO

Starmer, during an address to the nation, said that he would act in Britain's national interest "whatever the noise," reaffirming strong support for NATO amid Trump's suggestion the U.S. could withdraw from the alliance, reported the Telegraph.



NATO was "the single most effective military alliance the world has ever seen", Starmer said.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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