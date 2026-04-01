Zohran Mamdani Says 'It's A War That Should Be Opposed' As Trump Considers Troops In Iran

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sharply criticized the U.S.-Israel conflict involving Iran, warning the war is unjustified on moral, political and economic grounds as Donald Trump considers sending American troops into Iranian territory.

Mamdani Calls Iran War ‘Catastrophic Escalation‘

On Tuesday, Mamdani voiced strong opposition to the ongoing conflict during an interview, arguing the war fails to meet basic ethical and policy standards.

"It's a war that should be opposed on every single ground, not just procedural, but also moral, but also political," Mamdani said in an interview with political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen.

He also criticized the financial burden of the conflict, saying the war is being funded with money that could otherwise help Americans afford housing and necessities.

Earlier in the conflict, Mamdani described U.S. and Israeli strikes as "a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression," warning that bombing campaigns risk civilian casualties and could broaden the conflict.

Mamdani said in a post on X, "Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace."

Trump-Iran Conflict Update

Seyed Abbas Araghchi accused Pete Hegseth of trying to profit from the ongoing Iran conflict, citing reports of an investment in a multimillion-dollar defense fund.

Araghchi criticized the Trump administration's foreign policy, calling the five-week war a "war of choice" imposed on both Americans and Iranians.

Trump said U.S. operations in Iran could end within two to three weeks, noting, “It’s possible that we’ll make a deal before that.”

He added, “If they come to the table, that’ll be good. But it doesn’t matter whether they come or not, we’ve set them back,” emphasizing his goal to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, “and that goal has been attained.”

On Monday, Trump warned Iran of potential strikes on key infrastructure, including electric plants, oil wells, Kharg Island, and desalination facilities, if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened "immediately."

He also expressed cautious optimism about ongoing talks to resolve the situation peacefully.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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