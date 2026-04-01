Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Wednesday at 9.45 AM ET, as the conflict enters its 34th day.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. could end its military campaign "within two or three weeks," noting that Iran would not need to agree to any terms for the withdrawal to proceed.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Trump administration is considering ways to remove Iran's highly enriched uranium from key nuclear sites, including Natanz and Isfahan.

Furthermore, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran is open to ending hostilities, but only if it receives formal security guarantees against future attacks.

Trump Threatens To Exit NATO

Trump is considering withdrawing the U.S. from NATO due to the alliance's refusal to back America in the Iran conflict, stating he would not reconsider membership after the conflict.

Trump, Iran Differ On Ceasefire

Trump on Truth Social said that Iran's new leadership has requested a “ceasefire,” signaling a shift toward a less radical and more pragmatic stance. However, he said the U.S. would only consider it once the Strait of Hormuz is reopened and secure, warning of severe military escalation otherwise. Meanwhile, the IRGC rejected U.S. pressure, asserting full control over the strait and vowing it will not be opened under U.S. demands, reported Al Jazeera.

UN Chief Warns Free Speech at Risk

The UN Human Rights chief, Volker Turk, warned of increasing restrictions on free speech and civic freedoms across the Middle East, Israel, and the U.S. amid the ongoing conflict. He highlighted growing government curbs on expression and peaceful protests, criticized Israeli military censorship, and raised concerns over threats by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke broadcast licenses over critical war coverage, reported Al Jazeera.

ADNOC CEO Slams Iran’s ‘Economic Extortion'

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) CEO Sultan al-Jaber criticized Iran's restrictions on fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, calling it "economic extortion." He called for the enforcement of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 to ensure free navigation through Hormuz.

Drone Strike Hits Kurdish Oilfield

A drone attack struck the Sarsang oilfield in Iraq's Kurdish region of Duhok, according to local reports and Reuters sources. The incident comes shortly after a separate attack on an oil warehouse in Erbil, signaling rising security concerns around key energy infrastructure, reported Al Jazeera.

Malaysia Denies Hormuz Toll Payments

Malaysia clarified that its ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz without paying any tolls to Iran, dismissing online speculation. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil stated that no payments have been made or will be made, reported Reuters.

Iran Arrests 65 in Spy Crackdown

Iran's IRGC said it arrested 65 individuals in Markazi province, accusing them of being enemy collaborators and members of terrorist groups. The detentions are part of a broader crackdown in recent months targeting people allegedly linked to the U.S. or Israel or accused of undermining national security, reported Al Jazeera.

Iran Strikes Kuwait Fuel Depot

An Iranian drone strike hit fuel depots at Kuwait International Airport, sparking a massive fire and causing significant damage to fuel tanks, though no injuries were reported, according to CNN.

White House: Trump To Update On Iran War

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump is scheduled to deliver a televised Address to the Nation on Wednesday at 9 PM ET to provide an important update on the situation with Iran.

US Strikes Iran’s Underground Sites



CENTCOM says U.S. forces hit Iranian underground military sites with precision munitions to degrade Iran's ability to project power abroad.

IDF Eliminates IRGC Quds Force Engineer



Mahdi Vafaei, head of the IRGC Quds Force Lebanon Corps Engineering Branch, was killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). He led underground infrastructure projects for Hezbollah and the Assad regime across Lebanon and Syria.

US Journalist Kidnapped In Iraq

Elisa Lees Munoz, president of the International Women's Media Foundation, says the group is "deeply alarmed" by the kidnapping of American freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson in Baghdad. Her conditions and whereabouts remain unknown as Iraqi officials search for her captors. The U.S. State Department has identified and detained a suspect with possible ties to Kataib Hezbollah, a militia group linked to Iran.

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