Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci cautioned Republicans that President Donald Trump prioritizes personal gain over party loyalty, warning GOP politicians not to count on his support in future elections.

Trump's Loyalty Questioned

On Tuesday, Scaramucci wrote in a post on X, "Trump does not care if you lose. He does not care about your career, your district, your donors, or your family."

He argued that Trump's motivations are limited to "money, attention, self-aggrandizement. That's the complete list."

Scaramucci also criticized the idea that Trump would help Republicans win in 2028, calling it "a bunch of malarkey" and suggesting that Trump's ultimate aim is to validate his own legacy.

"The narcissistic nihilistic logic is this: you were nothing before I got here and when I leave, you'll be nothing again," Scaramucci wrote.

He further highlighted Trump family ambitions, noting, "Don Jr. has already said they want to be the richest family in the world before they leave the presidency."

Addressing Republican politicians, Scaramucci issued a stark warning: "There is no loyalty. There is only the transaction. And you're not the one getting paid."

Trump Pushes Voting Rules And GOP Midterm Strategy

President Trump signed an executive order tightening mail-in voting rules nationwide, directing federal agencies to compile lists of confirmed U.S. citizens eligible to vote.

The move prompted immediate legal challenge threats from Democrats and voting-rights groups.

Trump called it "about voter integrity" and required absentee ballots to go only to approved voters with secure envelopes and tracking barcodes.

Trump-linked super PAC Turnout for America announced plans to invest over $50 million in voter turnout ahead of the midterms.

Led by Chris Buskirk, the PAC revealed the investment at a Nashville donor retreat attended by major Republican donors and was expected to coordinate closely with Trump's team.

Earlier, Trump urged House Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, claiming it would guarantee GOP victories and warning he might block other legislation until it passed.

The bill, which passed the House 218-213, would require proof of citizenship to register and an ID to vote.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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