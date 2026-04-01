President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted a lawsuit challenging the construction of a new White House ballroom and other renovation projects after a federal judge ordered work on the ballroom halted unless Congress approves it.

Judge Halts Project Pending Appeal Fight

The ruling marked a setback for one of Trump's signature Washington makeover plans and quickly set up another legal fight between the administration and preservationists.

Trump Insists Congress Approval Is Unneeded

Speaking in the Oval Office during an executive order signing, Trump said he would appeal and argued the judge was wrong to say congressional approval was required because private donors, rather than taxpayers, are financing the ballroom.

He later repeated that argument on Truth Social, writing, "In the Ballroom case, the Judge said we have to get Congressional approval. He is WRONG!" Trump also said presidents have not needed congressional approval for similar White House construction in the past, especially when no taxpayer money is involved.

Judge Says White House Is Not His

Earlier Tuesday, Trump lashed out at the lawsuits more broadly, saying on social media that the White House ballroom and the Trump Kennedy Center were "under budget, ahead of schedule" and among the most magnificent buildings of their kind, while other national problems were being ignored.

He later argued the preservation group should instead target renovations at the Federal Reserve, which he has repeatedly attacked as he pressures Chair Jerome Powell over interest rates.

Leon's ruling turned largely on separation-of-powers concerns. "The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families," he wrote. "He is not, however, the owner!" The judge said Trump began work on a federally owned complex without congressional authorization and without the required review process involving planning and design bodies.

Image via Shutterstock/ Mason Lawrence