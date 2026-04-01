Dimon Questions ‘Fair Share' Narrative

Dimon pushed back on calls to increase taxes on the wealthy during an appearance on FOX & Friends, saying he does not understand what Sanders means by billionaires not paying their "fair share."

"I’ve listened to that my whole life and I don’t know what he means," Dimon said, referring to Sanders.

Dimon argued that simply raising taxes would not address structural issues facing Americans. Instead, he suggested the focus should be on fixing policy gaps and improving how government funds are used.

He said that many Americans believe additional tax revenue could be misallocated toward political or special interests.

The JPMorgan chief noted that pro-growth policies, including regulatory reform, immigration changes and merit-based systems.

He also proposed expanding income tax credits for low earners, suggesting the government could double such benefits to boost economic mobility and community spending.

Sanders Defends Wealth Tax, Says Billionaires Can Pay More

Sanders responded sharply on X, defending his proposal to tax the ultra-wealthy.

"Ok, Jamie: Let me clear things up for you," Sanders wrote, arguing that a 5% tax on billionaires would require Dimon to pay about $135 million more while still leaving him worth billions.

"Oh, and you'd still be worth more than $2.5 billion. Seems pretty fair to me," Sanders concluded his post.

Under Sanders' plan, households earning $150,000 or less could receive direct payments of around $12,000, he said.

Inside The $4.4 Trillion Wealth Tax Proposal

Earlier this year, Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) introduced legislation to impose a 5% annual tax on individuals with a net worth exceeding $1 billion.

The proposal, dubbed the "Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act," would impact fewer than 1,000 Americans.

Sanders estimates the measure could generate roughly $4.4 trillion over a decade, funding direct payments, affordable housing initiatives and higher teacher salaries.

However, even at that magnitude, the plan would cover only a portion of the federal government's overall fiscal needs.

According to U.S. Department of the Treasury data, total public debt outstanding stood at $39.02 trillion as of March 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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