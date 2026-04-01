Elizabeth Warren Criticizes Trump As Gas Hits $4/Gallon Amid Iran War: 'Prices Are Skyrocketing'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) has criticized President Donald Trump again as gas prices at the pump continue to rise amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Record Gas Prices

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Warren shared her criticism of Trump and the war in Iran. “Record monthly gas price increases courtesy of Trump’s Iran war,” she said, quoting a post by GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, who said that the monthly rise was the “largest monthly increase” in prices ever recorded by the organization.

Warren then doubled down on her criticism of Trump and rising gas prices in a separate post on X on Tuesday. “Donald Trump's response to skyrocketing gas prices? "If they rise, they rise," she said in the caption of her post, sharing a picture of her speech in Congress.

“Trump’s war with Iran means gas prices are skyrocketing for American families here at home,” she said. Warren’s claims are backed by data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), which showed that the national average gasoline price at the pump on Tuesday was $4.018/gallon, with California commanding the highest price at $5.887/gallon.

Gavin Newsom Slams Trump

The term had been popularized last year after the White House issued tariff threats in trade talks with different countries, but it would then delay it as negotiations continued.

Iran War Updates

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