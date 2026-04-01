President Donald Trump is considering sending U.S. troops into Iran to seize highly enriched uranium, a risky operation that experts say could take days and require a large military force.

Potential US Operation Targets Iran Uranium

The Trump administration is evaluating options to extract Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium from key nuclear facilities, including the Natanz Nuclear Facility and the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center, reported The Hill on Tuesday.

The assessment follows recent U.S.-Israeli strikes targeting underground nuclear infrastructure.

According to intelligence officials, Iran possesses roughly 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, a level considered close to weapons-grade material.

Experts say removing the material would likely require elite U.S. military units to secure the sites, protect nuclear specialists and transport the radioactive material safely out of the country.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Seth Krummrich said the mission would be far from a quick raid.

"It's not going to be like swinging by a warehouse, grabbing something with a forklift and leaving. This is going to be something of extreme complexity," he said.

Former Navy Adm. Gary Roughead also warned the scale of the force could be significant.

"You're not talking dozens," Roughead said, noting the need for air support, perimeter security and specialized teams to handle sensitive nuclear material.

Officials say the operation would likely involve constant surveillance, electronic warfare capabilities and engineering teams to excavate uranium stored deep inside fortified tunnels.

Trump Sets 2–3 Week Timeline For Iran Operations

President Trump said that U.S. operations in Iran could end within two to three weeks, adding, "It's possible that we'll make a deal before that."

"If they come to the table, that'll be good. But it doesn't matter whether they come or not, we've set them back," he said in the Oval Office.

Trump said his sole objective with the military operation in Iran was to prevent the country from acquiring a nuclear weapon, "and that goal has been attained."

Iran Threatens Retaliation Against Critical Infrastructure

Previously, Iran's military had warned that it would strike energy, IT, and desalination facilities if the U.S. carried out threats against Iranian power plants.

The statement followed an ultimatum from Trump, who demanded that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened within 48 hours and warned of attacks on Iran's power plants if the deadline was not met.

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