Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) sharply criticized the U.S. approach to the Iran conflict, saying the country is operating without a coherent strategy even as Secretary of State Marco Rubio lays out specific military targets.

Tactical Targets Outlined by Rubio

On Monday, Murphy, sharing a post from the Department of State on X, highlighted what he called a "problem" with U.S. policy.

The State Department post detailed four objectives of the operation: the destruction of Iran's air force and navy, the severe diminishing of missile-launching capability, and the destruction of factories.

Murphy wrote, "These are all tactical objectives. They are not strategy. Because there IS NO strategy."

He added, "Let me take these objectives 1-4 to explain — based upon what I've learned in briefings — why we are badly and embarrassingly losing this war."

Iran Conflict And US War Spending Debate

Last week, Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) criticized President Donald Trump's $200 billion war proposal with Iran, saying the money could instead fund domestic needs like healthcare, child care, and free school lunches for millions.

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the U.S. of secretly planning a ground invasion while pursuing diplomacy and warned that Iranian forces were ready to respond.

Pakistan hosted talks with Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to ease tensions, while the USS Tripoli arrived in the Middle East with 3,500 U.S. troops.

Rubio said military operations against Iran were expected to conclude in "weeks, not months" and that objectives could be achieved without ground troops.

He noted that troop deployments offered the president flexibility and discussed ensuring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Two Marine contingents had been deployed, raising concerns that the conflict could escalate.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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