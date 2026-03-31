Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the joint U.S.-Israel mission in Iran has crossed a significant threshold, making significant strides in dismantling Iran’s capabilities.

Netanyahu stressed that the campaign’s objective is not only to weaken Iran in the present but also to avert a potentially more dangerous future. He also highlighted that President Donald Trump is insisting that Iran's enriched uranium stockpile be removed from the country and potentially transferred to international authorities, thus halting its weapons-building plans.

While Netanyahu did not specify a timeline for the mission's end, he signaled that momentum would continue to favor the U.S.–Israel alliance. “Iran is coming out weaker; we’re coming out stronger,” he said.

The Israeli Prime Minister further suggested that long-term energy security could be improved by building westward pipelines across Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea and Mediterranean, reducing global reliance on vulnerable routes like the Strait of Hormuz and limiting Iran's ability to disrupt supply.

Trump Warns As Israel Nears Endgame

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that the Netanyahu-led country is nearing the “completion phase” of its initial military objectives in the war with Iran, having struck most of the targeted military assets, including weapons production sites, ballistic missile launchers, and air defense systems.

With these goals largely achieved, Israeli leadership has directed the military to shift focus toward targeting Iran's economic infrastructure, as part of a broader effort to weaken the regime and create conditions for its potential collapse.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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