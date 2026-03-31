Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Tuesday at 9.30 AM ET, as the conflict enters its 33rd day.

Iran Denies Turkiye Missile Attack

Iran's FM Mohammad Araghchi called reports of missiles fired at Turkiye "completely baseless" and offered joint technical cooperation to investigate any claims, warning against potential false-flag operations, reported Al Jazeera.

US Seeks ‘Unpredictable' Approach on Ground Troops: Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed confidence in Trump's ability to handle a potential ground invasion of Iran, emphasizing that unpredictability in military options is key and that action may not even be necessary.

EU Urges Iran To Ease Regional Tensions

European Council President Antonio Costa urged Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian to halt attacks in the region and pursue diplomacy, emphasizing UN-led efforts to secure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Hits Isfahan Depot With Bunker Bombs: Report

The U.S. targeted a major ammunition depot in Iran’s Isfahan province using heavy bunker-buster bombs, part of a broader campaign that has struck over 11,000 sites to weaken Iran's military capabilities, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Trump also shared footage of the strike showing multiple explosions on Monday night. Isfahan province hosts key facilities like the Natanz uranium enrichment site, along with several major airbases and military installations.

Fars News Agency reported that the attacks targeted some "military sites".

Lavrov Warns Of Wider War Risk

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Reuters that the U.S. and Israel are not pursuing normalization between Iran and its neighbors, alleging their actions are aimed at regime change to gain control over energy resources. He also warned that the escalating Middle East crisis could spiral into a broader regional conflict.

Israel Eyes Buffer Zone In Lebanon

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel plans to establish a buffer zone in southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, with displaced residents barred from returning until northern Israel is secure, and border-area homes slated for destruction.

China Confirms Hormuz Transit

China confirmed that three of its ships recently passed through the Strait of Hormuz and called for an immediate end to hostilities to restore stability in the region.

Iran Accused of Child Recruitment War Crime

Human Rights Watch has condemned Iran's alleged recruitment of children as young as 12 for support roles linked to military operations, calling it a war crime and a serious violation of children's rights.

Iran’s Qeshm Desalination Plant Hit

A desalination plant supplying drinking water on Qeshm Island has been knocked offline after being targeted, with officials warning it cannot be repaired soon, reported CNN. The island, located near the Strait of Hormuz, is considered part of Iran's strategic "arch defense" zone.

Rubio: Diplomacy Ongoing, Military Options Remain

Kuwait Tanker Incident Contained, No Spill

Dubai authorities said response teams have contained the incident involving a Kuwaiti oil tanker in its waters, with no oil spill or injuries reported.

Arrests Over Spy Data Leak in Iran

Iranian security forces arrested two individuals in East Azerbaijan's Osku area for allegedly sharing information about sensitive sites with U.S.-Israeli spy services in exchange for cryptocurrency, and they have been referred to judicial authorities, reported Al Jazeera.

Australia Condemns Attacks on UN Peacekeepers

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong says attacks on UN peacekeepers are unacceptable and backs Indonesia's call for a full investigation after three of its peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon amid Israeli military operations.

Pak Ambassador Says Iran Talks “Won’t Be Easy”

Pakistan's Ambassador to the U.S., Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, told Fox News that efforts to facilitate U.S.-Iran peace talks are ongoing, but “mindful” talks won’t be “easy”. Initial confidence-building measures, such as monitored ship movements, are being used to prepare for formal negotiations.

Japan, Indonesia Boost Energy Ties Amid Crisis

South Korea Proposes $17 Billion Boost To Tackle Energy Costs

South Korea has proposed a 26.2 trillion won ($17.1 billion) supplementary budget to cushion households and industries from rising energy prices caused by Middle East supply disruptions. Officials stressed urgent fiscal support is needed to protect livelihoods and sustain the fragile economic recovery, reported CNBC.

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