Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Tuesday at 3 AM ET, as the conflict enters its 33rd day.

Rubio: Diplomacy Ongoing, Military Options Remain

Kuwait Tanker Incident Contained, No Spill

Dubai authorities said response teams have contained the incident involving a Kuwaiti oil tanker in its waters, with no oil spill or injuries reported.

Arrests Over Spy Data Leak in Iran

Iranian security forces arrested two individuals in East Azerbaijan's Osku area for allegedly sharing information about sensitive sites with U.S.-Israeli spy services in exchange for cryptocurrency, and they have been referred to judicial authorities, reported Al Jazeera.

Australia Condemns Attacks on UN Peacekeepers

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong says attacks on UN peacekeepers are unacceptable and backs Indonesia's call for a full investigation after three of its peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon amid Israeli military operations.

Pak Ambassador Says Iran Talks “Won’t Be Easy”

Pakistan's Ambassador to the U.S., Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, told Fox News that efforts to facilitate U.S.-Iran peace talks are ongoing, but “mindful” talks won’t be “easy”. Initial confidence-building measures, such as monitored ship movements, are being used to prepare for formal negotiations.

Japan, Indonesia Boost Energy Ties Amid Crisis

South Korea Proposes $17 Billion Boost To Tackle Energy Costs

South Korea has proposed a 26.2 trillion won ($17.1 billion) supplementary budget to cushion households and industries from rising energy prices caused by Middle East supply disruptions. Officials stressed urgent fiscal support is needed to protect livelihoods and sustain the fragile economic recovery, reported CNBC.

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