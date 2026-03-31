California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has reignited the TACO criticism aimed at President Donald Trump, following news that the U.S. could pull out of the Iran war without opening the Strait of Hormuz.

TACO Tuesday

In a post on the social media platform X on Monday, the California Governor’s official press handle criticized Trump following reports that the White House would be willing to pull out of the Iran conflict. “TACO Tuesday coming a day early…” the post said.

Gavin Newsom Criticizes Oil Pipeline Decision

In a separate post, the Press Office also criticized the decision by Trump to restart the Sable pipeline off the Santa Barbara coast in California. “Trump has reopened an oil pipeline that caused a massive oil spill off the coast of California that won't bring prices at the pump down,” the post said, adding that the decision did put communities as well as the “$51 Billion coastal economy at risk.”

On the other hand, data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows that the national average price for a gallon of gasoline on Monday was $3.990, nearing the $4 mark. Gas prices in California remained the highest, with a gallon of gas costing $5.877.

Criticism Of Iran War

Several lawmakers have delivered sharp criticism of the Trump administration’s war with Iran, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) sharing that she wants to see an end to the conflict as gas prices, as well as jet fuel costs, continue to surge.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated in the Middle East amid the ongoing war as a Kuwaiti oil tanker was struck over 31 nautical miles off the coast of Dubai, sparking fears of an oil spill in the region, which was denied by the authorities.

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