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United States President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House in Washington DC.
March 31, 2026 1:41 AM 2 min read

Eric Trump Unveils Father's Presidential Library In Miami, Calls It 'Lasting Testament To An Amazing Man'

Trump Library First Look

On Monday, in a post on X, Eric Trump described the library as a "lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known."

He said, "Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump."

The announcement included images of the facility that, according to Eric Trump, had never been released to the public.

He emphasized the library's location on Miami's waterfront, portraying it as both a historic and symbolic tribute to his father's legacy.

Trump Library Funds And UAE AI Deal Scrutinized

She and other lawmakers sent letters seeking details on where the money went, saying the public remained in the dark.

Separately, the Trump family reportedly received $187 million from an Abu Dhabi royal-backed firm days before Trump's inauguration, months before the UAE secured 500,000 advanced AI chips annually.

Sheikh Tahnoon, the UAE's national security adviser, backed a $500 million investment in World Liberty Financial, with Eric Trump signing the agreement.

Following the deal, Tahnoon met with Trump and his associates, including a visit to the White House and pledged $1.4 trillion in U.S. investment over a decade.

The timing and connections raised questions about foreign influence and the flow of AI technology to Tahnoon's firm, G42.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ noamgalai

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