Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation on Monday to rename Palm Beach International Airport as Donald J. Trump International Airport, a move that would place the president's name on the commercial hub closest to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

State Law Clears Path For Renaming

The bill, passed last month by the Florida House in an 81-30 vote and by the Senate 25-11, gives the state authority to name major commercial service airports and applies that power to the airport about four miles from Trump's private club.

The change is set to take effect July 1, but federal aviation officials still must complete administrative steps before it can be reflected in charts and databases. Reuters reported that a formal request must be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration, which then must process the change to flight charting and navigation systems.

Republicans Cheer Move, Democrats Cite Cost

Florida Republicans celebrated the move online. The Republican Party of Florida wrote on X that the state was "making it official" and called the airport a "landmark tribute" to Trump, while sharing an image of a sign welcoming travelers to the new President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Democrats had objected in part over cost. Records submitted to the legislature and first reported by WFLX estimated the change could cost as much as $5.5 million for signage, branding, uniforms, digital platforms and other materials.

Broader Trump Branding Push Continues

The airport renaming fits a broader pattern. Reuters has reported that since Donald Trump returned to office, his name has been attached to the Kennedy Center, the U.S. Institute of Peace, TrumpRx and federal savings accounts for children.

Image via Shutterstock/ Joey Sussman