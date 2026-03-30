Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, on Monday urged Saudi Arabia to expel U.S. forces from the kingdom, escalating Tehran's rhetoric three days after an Iranian strike hit a major American air base there.

Araghchi Urges Riyadh To Expel U.S.

Araghchi wrote on X that Iran "respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation," but said Iranian operations were aimed at "enemy aggressors" who "can provide no security," adding, "Just look at what we did to their aerial command. High time to eject U.S. forces."

In the same post, Araghchi shared an image appearing to show a damaged U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry, with its tail broken off and its radar dome on the ground. Multiple outlets, including CNN, reported that the aircraft was damaged or destroyed in the strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

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The United States and Saudi Arabia have maintained a security partnership spanning more than eight decades, according to U.S. government materials, and public databases say the kingdom hosts five U.S. military bases. Separate reporting by NewsNation at the beginning of March put the American troop presence there at about 2,700 service members.

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Image via Shutterstock/ A.PAES