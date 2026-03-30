Senator Ditches Stocks In 2026 After 7 Months: Here's What He's Selling

A member of the U.S. Senate is closing out his positions in several stocks, including several Magnificent Seven stocks.

Sen. Angus King Jr. Stock Trades

Sen. Angus King Jr. (I-Maine) recently disclosed making several stock sales. Trading activity by members of Congress can be tracked on the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Here are the recent sales by King Jr., all made on Feb. 13, 2026, as reported by Quiver Quantitative.

All the stock sales were marked as being full, meaning the senator's entire position in that stock was sold as part of the transaction.

All of these stocks were purchased by King in July, with the exception of Eli Lilly stock, which was bought in December 2025.

King's Trading History

King has made around 125 stock trades dating back to 2014, with over $1.8 million in transactions for the senator, according to Quiver Quantitative.

The senator maintains several existing positions in his investment portfolio that were not sold in the latest disclosure.

Benzinga will closely monitor King to see if he sells more stock in the future or if this was a picking and choosing of stocks to hold going forward, and which ones to cut ties with.

Photo: W. Scott McGill via Shutterstock