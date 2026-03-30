Rick Scott Says 'We Must PASS This bill' To Stop Illegal Voting, Urges Swift Approval Of SAVE America Act

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is pushing for swift approval of the SAVE America Act, claiming Democrats are blocking the bill to allow illegal voting in U.S. elections.

GOP Pushes SAVE America Act To Secure Elections

On Sunday, Scott posted on X, saying, "Democrats know they can't win on their insane ideas, that's why they're doing everything they can to block the SAVE America Act."

He added, "We MUST PASS this bill and make sure illegal aliens aren't allowed to vote in our elections."

Democrats Criticize SAVE America Act As Voter Suppression

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) accused the GOP of trying to suppress votes, claiming they rely on dishonesty to win and urged people to prevent it.

Earlier, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and other Democrats criticized the SAVE America Act, saying it aimed to restrict voting access, favor Republicans, and disenfranchise millions, especially seniors.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) argued Trump sought to protect GOP majorities in 2026, while Rep. Delia C. Ramirez (D-Ill.) likened it to historic voter suppression tactics.

President Donald Trump demanded the bill take priority over all other legislation, praising a filibuster-style strategy to advance it and calling it an "88% issue with all voters."

He outlined strict measures, including voter ID with proof of citizenship and limited mail-in ballots.

He also called for bans on transgender participation in women's sports and opposed gender-affirming care for minors, warning lawmakers against a watered-down version.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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