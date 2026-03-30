US-Iran War Updates March 30: Islamabad Peace Talks Conclude, Qatar Condemns Strikes On Kuwait, Iranian Leadership Divide Emerges

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Monday at 3:43 AM ET, as the conflict enters its fifth week since it began on February 28.

Islamabad Talks End, Leaders Push For Ceasefire

On Monday, foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt concluded talks in Islamabad, where Pakistan emphasized dialogue as the only path forward. The four nations jointly called for an immediate ceasefire, stressed Muslim unity, and supported structured U.S.–Iran negotiations. Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar offered to host "meaningful" talks in the country to help end the war amid a push for de-escalation.

Qatar Condemns Iran Strikes On Kuwait

Qatar strongly condemned Iran's strikes on key infrastructure in Kuwait, including a camp, power station, and desalination plant, calling the attacks unjustified and expressing full solidarity with Kuwait. Kuwaiti authorities said the strike killed an Indian worker and damaged facilities at the site, reported Al Jazeera.

Iran Power Rift Deepens Amid Crisis

Iran Executes Two Over MEK-Linked Attacks



Iran executed two individuals accused of links to the opposition group Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK), with authorities alleging they carried out attacks on security forces amid connections to the U.S. and Israel, reported Al Jazeera.

War Displaces 20% of Lebanon's Population — UNICEF

The war has displaced 20% of Lebanon's population in three weeks, with around 19,000 children forced to flee daily, UNICEF told CNN. It also stated that reaching affected children, especially in southern areas, remains a major challenge.

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