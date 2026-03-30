Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
United States and Iran two folded flags
March 30, 2026 4:27 AM 2 min read

US-Iran War Updates March 30: Islamabad Peace Talks Conclude, Qatar Condemns Strikes On Kuwait, Iranian Leadership Divide Emerges

Here are the latest developments in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war on Monday at 3:43 AM ET, as the conflict enters its fifth week since it began on February 28.

Islamabad Talks End, Leaders Push For Ceasefire

On Monday, foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt concluded talks in Islamabad, where Pakistan emphasized dialogue as the only path forward. The four nations jointly called for an immediate ceasefire, stressed Muslim unity, and supported structured U.S.–Iran negotiations. Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar offered to host "meaningful" talks in the country to help end the war amid a push for de-escalation.

Qatar Condemns Iran Strikes On Kuwait

Qatar strongly condemned Iran's strikes on key infrastructure in Kuwait, including a camp, power station, and desalination plant, calling the attacks unjustified and expressing full solidarity with Kuwait. Kuwaiti authorities said the strike killed an Indian worker and damaged facilities at the site, reported Al Jazeera.

Iran Power Rift Deepens Amid Crisis

Iran Executes Two Over MEK-Linked Attacks

Iran executed two individuals accused of links to the opposition group Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK), with authorities alleging they carried out attacks on security forces amid connections to the U.S. and Israel, reported Al Jazeera.

War Displaces 20% of Lebanon's Population — UNICEF

The war has displaced 20% of Lebanon's population in three weeks, with around 19,000 children forced to flee daily, UNICEF told CNN. It also stated that reaching affected children, especially in southern areas, remains a major challenge.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved