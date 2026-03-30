Trump Says 'Regime Change' In Iran Accomplished, Hails 'Reasonable' New Leadership—'Whole Different Group'

President Donald Trump has characterized Iran’s new leaders as “very reasonable” and indicated a possible agreement between the two countries.

Trump disclosed that the U.S. and Iran have been in discussions, both “directly and indirectly”. He showed optimism about striking a deal with Iran, while also recognizing the chance of failure. Trump made these remarks while traveling to Washington on Air Force One on Sunday evening.

He also noted that Iran had agreed to certain concessions that should have been made long ago.

Trump emphasized that Iran had offered “20 boats of oil” as a token of “respect,” which he took as a positive sign. This oil shipment is anticipated to start on Wednesday and continue over the subsequent days.

Trump Floats Iran Oil Seizure Option

At the same time, Iranian officials struck a defiant tone, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accusing the U.S. of hypocrisy—pursuing talks publicly while preparing for military action behind the scenes.

Last week, Trump suggested a potential joint control of the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, along with the new Ayatollah. The president hinted that the Strait could reopen soon if talks with Iran are successful.

US Deploys More Troops, As Pakistan Offers Talks

The president’s latest remarks follow reports that the U.S. is sending thousands of troops to the region, including Marines and airborne units capable of rapid ground deployment.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.