Trump Has 'No Problem' With Russian Oil Tanker Delivering Fuel To Cuba Amid Blockade: 'Don't Mind Having Somebody Get A Boatload'

President Donald Trump said he has "no problem" with a Russian oil tanker delivering fuel to Cuba, emphasizing the urgent humanitarian needs of Cuban citizens amid a crippling U.S. blockade.

Russian Tanker Carrying Fuel Heads To Cuba

On Sunday, the Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin, carrying roughly 730,000 barrels of oil, is positioned off Cuba's eastern coast and is expected to reach Matanzas by Tuesday, reported AP News.

The vessel is sanctioned by the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump, speaking to reporters while returning to Washington, said, "We have a tanker out there. We don't mind having somebody get a boatload because they need… they have to survive."

When asked about reports that the tanker would be allowed to dock, he added, "I told them, if a country wants to send some oil into Cuba right now, I have no problem whether it's Russia or not."

Experts estimate the shipment could produce about 180,000 barrels of diesel, meeting Cuba's daily demand for roughly nine to ten days.

Journalists working for Cuban state media reported the tanker's anticipated arrival.

Trump Signals Cuba As Next Target Amid Economic Strain

Last week, Trump suggested at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Miami that Cuba could be the next U.S. target following operations in Iran.

He briefly described a potential "friendly takeover" while touting U.S. military gains and the January capture of Nicolás Maduro.

Trump had previously signed executive orders halting fuel shipments to Cuba and restricting Venezuelan support, aiming to pressure the regime as the island faced a fragile economy, dwindling resources, and the risk of widespread blackouts.

Meanwhile, Cuba moved to stabilize its economy by allowing nationals living abroad to invest in and own businesses on the island.

Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga said the reforms would attract domestic and external investment, expand private enterprise, and support key industries such as tourism, mining, and energy amid infrastructure breakdowns.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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