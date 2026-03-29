Iran Ground Operations Lasting 'Weeks' Involving Special Forces Reportedly Under Preparation: 'It's the Job of the Pentagon…'

The Pentagon is preparing for ground operations in Iran that could last several weeks, according to U.S. officials, as thousands of American Marines and sailors flow into the Middle East for what could become a more dangerous phase of the war if President Donald Trump decides to escalate.

Pentagon Plans Limited Raids

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, responding to questions about the report, said, "It's the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality. It does not mean the president has made a decision."

Kharg Island, Strait Missions Under Active Review

Officials cited by The Post said internal discussions over the past month have included the possible seizure of Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub in the Gulf, and raids on coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz to destroy weapons threatening commercial and military shipping. One person said the objectives would likely take "weeks, not months," while another estimated "a couple of months."

Iran Warns Retaliation As U.S. Forces Build

Meanwhile, over the weekend, U.S. Central Command said about 3,500 additional personnel arrived in the region aboard the USS Tripoli. CENTCOM said the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit entered its area of responsibility on March 27 with transport and strike fighter aircraft and other amphibious and tactical assets.

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