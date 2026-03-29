Donald Trump Slams Affordable Care Act, Proposes Direct Payments To Consumers

In a post on Truth Social, Trump framed the current system as unsustainable and said payments should go "directly to THE PEOPLE" rather than to what he described as large, indifferent insurance firms. In his post, he also said the law has "never" been workable over the long run.

Trumps Bold Vision For Healthcare Reform

Trump's message centers on shifting the flow of federal support away from companies and toward consumers, with individuals making their own purchase decisions. He paired that idea with a blunt critique of the ACA's staying power.

At the same time, states are leaning into the existing marketplace structure instead of preparing for an immediate replacement. The policy movement spans red and blue states and focuses on encouraging employer assistance with enrollment rather than bypassing the marketplace model.

The state efforts rely on a pathway that was finalized during Trump's first term, creating a mechanism for these kinds of incentives. The practical effect is to make small employers a touchpoint for marketplace participation, even as Trump argues the law should be scrapped.

Healthcare Proposals Amid Government Shutdown Crisis

Such proposals come in the context of a government shutdown that has already disrupted various federal services, including causing lengthy queues at food banks and impacting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. This backdrop highlights the urgent need for effective healthcare solutions amidst the ongoing political impasse.

Will States Embrace Trumps ACA Overhaul?

Those tax breaks are aimed at small businesses that take steps to help employees get covered through ACA exchanges. That approach implicitly treats the marketplaces as a durable channel, at least for now, even amid national calls to replace the framework.

Trump's post, as reported by Truthsocial, takes a different view by insisting the ACA cannot hold up and should be replaced outright. The contrast is that state-level policy is being built around enrollment support inside the current system, not around a consumer-cash model outside it.

Direct Payments: A Game-Changer For Consumers?

Under Trump's proposed direction, federal dollars would land with individuals first, and consumers would then select coverage on their own. The post also cast insurers as the wrong destination for those funds.

But the multi-state tax-incentive push suggests policymakers in at least six states are still working to widen participation through the ACA marketplace plumbing. For small businesses, the incentive structure is designed to make it worthwhile to guide employees through exchange sign-ups, reinforcing the system Trump says should be replaced.