Trump Says Cuba 'Next,' US Marines Arrive In Middle East And More: This Week In Politics

As the week comes to a close, here’s a quick roundup of the top stories that made headlines.

Donald Trump hinted at a potential U.S. military move in Cuba, the Houthis fired a missile at Israel, and the FBI Chief’s personal emails were leaked. Here’s a quick recap of the weekend’s top stories.

Trump Says ‘Cuba Is Next’ As He Touts Iran Military Gains

Trump hinted at Cuba being the next target for the U.S. military after the ongoing military operations against Iran. He quickly added, “Please pretend I didn't say that.”

"Cuba's next," Trump said, before pivoting to domestic politics. "Despite the radical left Democrat shutdown, we will continue to defend the sovereign borders," he added.

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Houthis Launch Missile At Israel—US Marines Arrive In Middle East

The arrival of 2,500 U.S. Marines in the Middle East coincided with the Houthis, a Yemen-based Iran-backed militant group, firing a ballistic missile at Israel. This marked a new phase in the escalating regional conflict.

On Saturday, the Houthis launched the missile, reportedly causing no casualties, as Israel continued its offensive in Iran and Lebanon, reported The New York Times.

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FBI Chief Kash Patel In Iran-Linked Hack Storm

The Iranian hacking group Handala leaked over 300 emails and photos from a personal email account allegedly belonging to FBI Director Kash Patel.

On their website, Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims," and published a series of personal photographs of Patel, believed to be from his personal email account.

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Elizabeth Warren Says Middle East ‘Peace Envoy’ Jared Kushner Is Trying To ‘Raise $5 Billion’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) criticized Trump for allowing Jared Kushner to seek $5 billion from Middle East investors while serving as a “peace envoy” during tensions involving Iran.

On Wednesday, Warren posted on X, sharing a video clip in which she accused Trump’s inner circle of prioritizing financial gain amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

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Tim Walz Demands To Know Which Officials Traded Stocks Before Trump’s Potential Iran Ceasefire Announcement

Unusual bursts of trading in U.S. stock and oil futures early Monday have drawn scrutiny from Tim Walz after occurring shortly before Trump announced a pause in potential military action against Iran.

Around the same time, West Texas Intermediate crude futures also recorded a noticeable jump in activity.

Read the full article here.

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