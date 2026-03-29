Adam Schiff Accuses Trump, Kash Patel Of Misusing FBI To Influence California Governor Race

Weaponizing DOJ Against Political Foes

Schiff took to X to express his concerns in response to The Washington Post report.

“This abuse of the FBI is as dangerous as it is unlawful,” Schiff posted on X, accusing the Trump administration of weaponizing the DOJ against political opponents.

Swalwell was never charged with any wrongdoing. A Republican-led House Ethics Committee closed a two-year investigation into the congressman in 2023, deciding to take no further action.

According to The Washington Post report, Patel has even reassigned multiple agents in San Francisco to work on the matter and is considering sending agents to China to gather information about Swalwell from the suspected intelligence operative.

Patel Under Fire Amid Hack

Separately, Patel, whose tenure has been marked by controversy, has faced criticism from those who say he has worked to reshape the bureau in line with Trump’s political priorities.

He also made cybersecurity headlines this week after the Iranian hacking group Handala leaked more than 300 emails and photos from a personal account believed to belong to the FBI director

The Democratic senator concluded his post by stating that Californians “will not be moved by the desperate actions of any king or wannabe despot.”

Swalwell Draws Republican Fire

Swalwell formally entered the California governor’s race in November 2025, declaring he would be the state’s “fighter and protector.

Swalwell’s stance on immigration has also drawn criticism, with Transport Secretary Sean Duffy accusing him and California Governor Gavin Newsom of putting illegal immigrants over Americans.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.