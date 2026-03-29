Kash Patel Pushes To Release Decade-Old Eric Swalwell Files, Igniting Outcry: Swalwell Says Should Spend The Time 'To Keep Us Safe'

FBI Director Kash Patel is reportedly pressing to release investigative files from a decade-old probe into Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), a vocal Democratic critic of President Donald Trump, despite no evidence that Swalwell engaged in wrongdoing.

FBI Reviews Swalwell-China Files Amid Controversy

According to sources familiar with the matter, Patel has reassigned FBI agents in San Francisco to review and redact files involving Swalwell's ties to Christine Fang, reported The Washington Post.

Fang is a suspected Chinese intelligence operative who reportedly courted Swalwell and other California politicians between 2011 and 2015.

Swalwell reportedly cut ties with Fang when federal agents raised concerns about her activities and cooperated with investigators.

"Most troubling about this is that we are now literally at war. We also face threats against the homeland," Swalwell said.

He added, "Kash Patel should be spending every moment trying to keep us safe, not scoring political points."

FBI officials have reportedly discussed the extraordinary step of arranging for Fang to obtain a U.S. visa in exchange for speaking with agents, a move experts say would be highly unorthodox and potentially risky.

An FBI spokesperson disputed claims of political motivation, saying the bureau prepares documents "for release to different agencies and departments to further review investigations that may have been opened under previous administrations."

Schiff Criticizes FBI Move Amid Swalwell's California Governor Bid

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) slammed the Trump administration and Patel.

He said, "At a time when the nation is at war and we face real threats to the homeland, this abuse of the FBI is as dangerous as it is unlawful," while insisting that California voters would make their own decisions despite political pressure.

Last year, Swalwell entered the California governor's race late, shaking up a fractured Democratic field and challenging the Trump administration.

He announced his campaign on his website and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying, "I am running to be the next governor of California."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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