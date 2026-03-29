Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Aiding Iran In Targeting US Forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of providing intelligence to Iran, helping it target U.S. forces in the Middle East on Saturday.

Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Supplying Iran With Intelligence

He supported the claim by reading directly from his daily intelligence briefing during the interview.

“Do they help Iranians? Of course. How much support? 100%,” Zelenskyy said, asserting Russian aircraft surveilled the facility three times in the days before Iran’s attack.

The allegation reflects a continuing pattern of military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

According to an NBC News report, Zelenskyy said that, based on Ukraine's experience, repeatedly photographing installations over several days can signal preparations for an attack.

NBC News also stated that the briefing did not provide evidence of the Russian satellite imagery, did not explain how Ukraine obtained the information and was unable to independently verify its accuracy.

Rising Middle East Tensions

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