Houthis Launch Missile At Israel—US Marines Arrive In Middle East To Secure Strait Of Hormuz

The arrival of 2,500 U.S. Marines in the Middle East comes as the Houthis, a Yemen-based Iran-backed militant group, fired a ballistic missile at Israel, marking a new phase in the widening regional conflict.

Houthis Fire Missile At Israel

On Saturday, the Houthis launched the missile, reportedly causing no casualties, as Israel continued its offensive in Iran and Lebanon, reported The New York Times.

Airstrikes in Tehran struck residential areas and a university, according to Iranian media and aid organizations.

The attacks from Yemen will continue "until the aggression ends," said Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesman.

In response, the U.S. deployed 2,500 Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the U.S.S. Tripoli, accompanied by 2,500 sailors.

Military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity for operational security, said the forces are positioned to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic oil route largely blocked by Iran.

President Donald Trump emphasized that "very strong talks" with Iran are ongoing to reach a diplomatic solution, though the escalation suggests the fighting is intensifying.

On Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. does not require ground troops to achieve its objectives, predicting the war could conclude within weeks rather than months.

Scaramucci Warns US Middle East Bases Pose Major Risk

Earlier, Anthony Scaramucci said the U.S. should reconsider its military presence in the Middle East after reports showed extensive Iranian damage to American facilities, arguing permanent bases had become costly vulnerabilities.

He suggested a "lean, naval, over-the-horizon posture" would better protect forces than the current "forever-basing empire," which he called a $1 trillion liability.

Citing reporting, Scaramucci noted that 17 U.S. sites in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia were hit, with many troops operating remotely after repeated strikes made some bases unusable.

Economist Nouriel Roubini warned that escalation could disrupt oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and create severe global economic consequences, including stagflation.

The U.S. also tightened control over energy supplies to China, disrupting up to 18% of its oil imports from Iran and Venezuela, exposing China's vulnerabilities and reinforcing U.S. leverage in global energy and trade negotiations.

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