Mark Cuban Fires Back At Bernie Sanders On Health Care: 'The One Debt Not A Single One Of Us Will Ever Pay Off...'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over health care policy, arguing Americans carry long-term insurance costs while government spending priorities favor other areas, including military funding.

Cuban Questions Single-Payer Costs

On Saturday, Cuban responded on X after Sanders argued that U.S. leaders often claim there is insufficient funding for domestic needs such as health care, housing and food costs, while approving large military expenditures.

Sanders wrote, "Health care? You're on your own. Housing? Nothing we can do. Grocery prices? You're out of luck. $200 billion for another war? No problem! … We need to invest here at home."

Cuban pushed back on Sanders' broader policy approach, particularly the senator's support for a single-payer health care system.

"Need a loan for college so you can party for a semester and drop out? Taxpayers will loan you money for it," Cuban posted.

He added, "Need an SBA loan for your business? Taxpayers will guarantee it. For a house? Taxpayers will guarantee it."

He argued Americans continue to face significant financial pressure from medical coverage costs.

"The one debt not a single one of us will ever pay off till the day we die? Our health insurance premiums," Cuban wrote.

Cuban also questioned whether a government-run system could fairly set medical prices, citing limited cost transparency among hospitals.

"If they don't know their costs, and you don't know their costs, how is it possible for taxpayers, caregivers and patients to get a fair deal ?" he said.

He further asked why policymakers have not focused more on reducing consolidation in the health care industry, writing: "Why have you not advocated for the Break Up Big Medicine Bill?"

Health Care Costs And Worker Protections



Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz) said rising health insurance costs forced Americans to drop coverage after ACA subsidies expired, criticizing Trump and GOP lawmakers for inaction.

He highlighted a Wall Street Journal report showing nearly 10% of enrollees left plans and urged efforts to lower costs.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) warned that political distractions, including foreign policy issues, were diverting attention from health care affordability.

He praised congressional efforts to extend premium tax credits, urging lawmakers and the public to stay focused on reducing insurance costs.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.