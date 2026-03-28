Yemen's Houthis Launch Missiles Toward Israel

Escalating Tensions: A New Front Opens

The Houthi launch added to a widening set of flashpoints that now includes Iran, Israel, Lebanon and the Gulf, with shipping routes again in focus after the Strait of Hormuz was effectively shut. Analysts have long flagged another bottleneck—Bab al-Mandab, off Yemen—as a pressure point if the Houthis broaden their targeting, reports the outlet.

Warnings from Europe added to the sense that the conflict is not contained. According to an Al Jazeera report, Donald Tusk, Poland's prime minister, said he expects further deterioration, telling reporters that "stabilisation is unlikely in the coming days" and that "a new escalation may occur."

On the same day as the Yemen-to-Israel launch, Gulf states reported more incoming fire from Iran, underscoring how quickly the theater can widen beyond the Israel-Iran axis. The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted six ballistic missiles and nine drones, and later put its cumulative tallies at 378 ballistic missiles and 1,835 drones downed during the war, along with 15 cruise missiles.

How Missile Strikes Impact Regional Stability

As reported by Reuters, the war began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and has since expanded, with thousands killed and economic activity disrupted by energy-supply shocks. On Saturday, Israel said it carried out another round of strikes in Tehran aimed at what it described as Iranian government infrastructure.

Reuters also described spillover into Lebanon, where Israel has resumed fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah and local media reported casualties including journalists and a Lebanese soldier. Separately, Lebanon's National News Agency reported fatalities and injuries from Israeli strikes in the Sidon district and in Hawta al-Ghadir.

Iran, meanwhile, continued its own attacks after striking a Saudi air base on Friday and wounding 12 U.S. military personnel, two seriously, in what Reuters characterized as a major breach of U.S. air defenses. In Israel, an Iranian missile hit Eshtaol near Jerusalem and Israel's ambulance service said seven people were taken to hospital.

Geopolitical Uncertainty Fuels Market Volatility

The ongoing tensions in the Middle East are reflected in the recent market movements, with U.S. stock futures declining amid rising oil prices. On Wednesday evening, Dow futures dropped 70 points, or 0.15%, to 46,641, while WTI crude futures increased by 1.26% to $91.46 per barrel. This volatility follows Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's announcement that the country has ruled out direct negotiations over a U.S.-led ceasefire plan.

Geopolitical Tensions Drive Oil Market Volatility

This context underscores the strategic importance of the Strait as a focal point in the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, which is reflected in the broader market dynamics and energy supply concerns. As the situation continues to develop, analysts are closely monitoring how these geopolitical shifts may impact regional stability and global energy markets.

Energy Prices Surge Amid Ongoing Conflict

Reuters said crude has surged to around $100 a barrel, with Brent up more than 50% since the war started, and the American Automobile Association reported record average diesel prices in California. Rising fuel costs are also spilling into aviation, with Vietnam Airlines planning to suspend several domestic routes beginning April 1 and warning of additional cuts if jet fuel remains elevated, while Pacific Airlines and VietJet Air are also trimming capacity.

Nuclear safety has also become part of the market's risk calculus after strikes near sensitive facilities. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi warned that activity close to Iran's Bushehr plant could trigger a "major radiological accident," while Reuters reported Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom evacuated staff from the site and said the attacks threatened nuclear safety.